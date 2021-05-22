Double Click 970×250

Pakistan’s External Debt, Repayments Declined In Third Quarter

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

22nd May, 2021. 04:47 pm
Adsense 300×600
Pakistan's External Debt, Repayments Declined In Third Quarter

Pakistan’s external debt and repayments declined in the third quarter of the current financial year.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), at the end of the first nine months of the current financial year, total external debt servicing reached $10.63 billion, according to central bank data.

During the third quarter ended March 31, 2021, the country’s total internal debt and payments increased by Rs. 1,238 billion to Rs. 25,552 billion.

However, loans and payments increased by Rs 3,075 billion during the last 12 months (March 2020 to March 2021) to Rs 25,552 billion.

On the other hand, the country’s external debt and payments declined by $806 million in the third quarter to $116.3 billion.

External debt and repayments stood at 7 117.11 billion at the end of December 2020.

However, in the last 12 months, external debt and disbursements increased by  $6.27 billion to $116.3 billion from $110.3 billion in March 2020.

In the third quarter of the current financial year, Pakistan disbursed  $3.57 billion in debt servicing of external loans and payments.

Debt servicing remains the same with a slight increase every quarter.

In the first nine months of the fiscal year 2021, total external debt servicing reached $10.63 billion.

Pakistan has to borrow heavily to pay off foreign debts and interest on them.

In the fiscal year 2020, the country repaid $14.57 billion in external debt servicing.

This amounts to 55 to 60 per cent of the country’s total exports.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

USD TO KWD
6 hours ago
USD TO KWD: Today 1 Dollar Rate in Kuwaiti Dinar, 22nd May 2021

Today USD/KWD Dollar exchange rate is 0.30 (Last updated on 22nd May...
USD TO INR
6 hours ago
USD TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee, 22nd May 2021

Today USD/INR Dollar exchange rate is 72.91 (Last updated on 22nd May...
BTC to INR
6 hours ago
BTC TO INR: Today 1 Bitcoin rate in Indian Rupee, 22nd May 2021

Bitcoin To India Rupee Exchange Rate – Live BTC PRICES Today 1...
BTC to USD
6 hours ago
BTC TO USD: Today 1 Bitcoin rate in Dollar, 22nd May 2021

Today Bitcoin to US Dollar (BTC TO USD) exchange rate – See...
AED TO INR
7 hours ago
AED TO INR: Today 1 UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee, 22nd May 2021

Today’s UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee currency exchange rate is 19.85 INR....
USD TO AED
7 hours ago
USD TO AED: Today 1 Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham, 22nd May 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Shah Mahmood Qureshi CNN anchor
39 mins ago
Jewish Anchor Triggered After FM Qureshi Pointed Our Israeli Influence In Media

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has triggered the US journalist Bianna Golodryga...
West Indies will hold a professional cricketer draft for the 2021/22 season
51 mins ago
Cricket West Indies will hold a professional draft for the season

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced that the Professional Cricketers Draft will...
The World Cup may be held every two years, according to FIFA
56 mins ago
FIFA Likely To Hold World Cup Every Two Years Rather Than Four

FIFA, is planning a feasibility study to see if the World Cups...
Bilawal Looks Suave As He Shares Selfie In Rugged Look
1 hour ago
Bilawal Looks Suave As He Shares Selfie In Rugged Look

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari the most eligible bachelor in...