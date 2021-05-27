Double Click 728 x 90
Pakistan’s Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Stand at US$ 23.02 billion: SBP

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

27th May, 2021. 09:21 pm
Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at US$ 23.02 billion as of May 21, 2021, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan.

Despite the depreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US Dollar, the remittances from overseas Pakistanis continue to increase Pakistan’s foreign reserves.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Overseas Pakistanis are the most valuable asset for the country and the greatest strength.

The Prime Minister extended thankfulness to the Overseas Pakistanis for their faith in Naya Pakistan.

He further added that the remittances during the month of April rose to an all-time high of 2.8 billion dollars.

“I have always believed Overseas Pakistanis to be our greatest asset. In April, your remittances rose to an all-time high of $2.8bn. Remitting $24.2bn in first 10 mths of FY21, you have broken the record level achieved in entire FY20. Thank you for your faith in Naya Pakistan,” the tweet read.

