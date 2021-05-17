Double Click 970×250

Petrol Price Jacks Up By Rs1.90 per litre

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

17th May, 2021. 01:44 pm
Adsense 300×600
Prices of petroleum products to increase

The government has on Monday (today) increased the prices of petroleum products by Rs 3.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sent a summary of changes in prices of petroleum products to the Petroleum Division.

According to sources, the OGRA has recommended a Rs1.90 increase in per litre price of petrol while a Rs3.25 increase in that of high-speed diesel.

After seeking approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan, the new price for petrol after the rise will be Rs110.49 whereas, for diesel, the new price will be Rs114.11.

However, the new prices for petrol and high-speed diesel will be applicable from 12 a.m (tonight).

Earlier on April 30, Prime Minister Khan had rejected a summary sent by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) for hiking the price of petroleum products.

Previously, OGRA had sent a summary of changes in the prices of petroleum products to the Petroleum Division. Sources said that the prices of petroleum products are likely to go up on February 16.

According to sources, crude oil prices had risen in the global market due to which the price of petrol in the country is likely to increase by Rs 5.50 per litre.

Similarly, the price of diesel might increase by Rs 5.75 per litre, Ogra prepared its summary on the basis of a levy of Rs30 per litre.

Sources said that OGRA in its summary had proposed to increase the price of petrol by up to Rs 16 per litre, in the summary of OGRA it has proposed to increase the price of diesel by Rs 14 to 75 paise.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Waqar Zaka crypto Expert
4 hours ago
Waqar Zaka Appointed As Crypto Expert By KP Government

The talented social media sensation Waqar Zaka has been appointed as Crypto Expert...
Pakistani Rupee Appreciates Against Dollar After Eid Holidays
4 hours ago
Pakistani Rupee Appreciates Against Dollar After Eid Holidays

The Pakistani rupee appreciated an additional 22 paisa against the US dollar...
Banks In Pakistan To Observe Normal Working Hours From Today
5 hours ago
Banks In Pakistan To Observe Normal Working Hours From Today

A statement issued by the State Bank of Pakitan (SBP) on Sunday...
Federal Govt, K-Electric To Pen Agreement For Supply Of 2,050MW
6 hours ago
Federal Govt, K-Electric To Pen Agreement For Supply Of 2,050MW

The government and K-Electric have agreed to sign a new Power Purchase...
AUD TO PKR
7 hours ago
Australian Dollar to PKR: Today 1 AUD TO PKR Rates on 17th May 2021

Today’s AUD to PKR currency exchange rate is 117.78 PKR. Convert 1 Australian...
USD TO INR
7 hours ago
Dollar to INR: Today 1 Dollar price in Indian Rupee, 17th May 2021

Today USD/INR Dollar exchange rate is 73.23 (Last updated on 17th May...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Mohammad Amir
2 mins ago
Mohammad Amir reveals intention to play in the IPL after getting British citizenship

Pakistani left-arm pacer, Mohammad Amir has revealed his plans to play in...
Board exams final dates announced
13 mins ago
Pakistan: Final Dates For Board Exams 2021 Announced

The government has on Monday announced a final decision regarding the board...
Pakistan's Mango Exports 'Likely To Be Affected Again' Amidst COVID Restrictions
20 mins ago
Pakistan’s Mango Exports ‘Likely To Be Affected Again’ Amidst COVID Restrictions

Pakistan imports only six to seven per cent of its annual mango...
COVID-19: Wahab warns of strict decisions if positivity ratio keeps increasing
31 mins ago
COVID-19: Wahab warns of strict decisions if positivity ratio keeps increasing

Spokesperson Sindh Government Murtaza Wahab said on Monday warned of strict decisions...