PSX Continues Bullish Trend, 100 Index Rises 1.37 Per cent

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has continued its bullish trend and on the first day of trading, the 100 Index rose 1.37 per cent to 47,770.

According to the details, on the first day of the week, there was a positive trend in the stock market and investors were active in the stock exchange.

More than one billion shares have been traded so far during the trading session. The value of the shares traded is Rs. 23.74 billion.

It may be recalled that the weekly report of the Pakistan Stock Exchange stated that new trading records of the shares were set during the week and the 100 Index closed at 47126 with an increase of 1211 points.

The stock market witnessed a turnover of Rs 137 billion during the week, with a record turnover of 1.56 billion shares on Wednesday and 2.20 billion shares on Thursday, while the market capitalization increased by Rs 169 billion to Rs 8,131 billion in one week.