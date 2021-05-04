Double Click 970×250

PSX: KSE-100 Index Close At 44,563-Point Mark

04th May, 2021.
Trading in the Pakistan stock exchange began on a positive note and the PSX climbed steadily throughout the day.

The benchmark 100 indexes of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed at 44,563 with an increase of 487 points after trading in a band of about 500 and a half points on the trading day.

Today, 22 crore shares worth more than Rs 10 billion were traded in the market.

Market capitalization increased by Rs 35 billion in the business day to Rs 7,732 billion.

Note that, Companies included in the PSX Benchmark 100 Index earned record profits in the first quarter of this year. Brokerage House Topline Securities Companies in the KSC 100 Index earned a profit of Rs 243 billion during January-March.

This profit is more than 82 per cent from October to December.

According to the report, 13 domestic banks have earned a profit of Rs 61 billion in three months, which is 31 per cent more than the previous quarter. Oil and gas companies in the 100 index earned a profit of Rs 45 billion, but their profits are 22 per cent higher than the previous quarter.

The fertilizers sector has earned a profit of Rs 25 billion, IPPs Rs 16 billion and cement companies Rs 15 billion in the first quarter.

 

