Qatar Gold: Today Gold Rate in Qatar for, 11th May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

11th May, 2021. 07:35 am
Today Gold Rate In Qatar

QATAR: Today Gold Rates in Qatar 24K per tola (Updated, on 11th May) is Qar. 2,501.83. Live today gold price in Qatar and different cities of Qatar.

Gold Rate today in Qatar (QAR)

Check the latest Gold Price in Qatar (QAR), Gold rates in Qatar today 22 carat, Gold rate in Qatar per tola. (Updated, 11th May 2021)

Gold Unit Gold Price in Qatari riyal
Ounce 6,671.54 QAR
Tola 2,501.83 QAR
Gram 24K 214.49 QAR
Gram 22K 196.62 QAR
Gram 21K 187.68 QAR
Gram 18K 160.87 QAR

BOL News is a one-stop solution for gold rates in Pakistan. Also, Check latest updates of all foreign currency exchange rate.

