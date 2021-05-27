Double Click 728 x 90
Qatari Riyal to PKR: Today 1 QAR TO PKR (Qatari Riyal rate in Pakistan) on, 27th May

27th May, 2021. 09:54 am
Qatari Riyal to PKR

QAR: Today QAR to PKR exchange rate is RS 42.81 in the currency market today. This Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee rates allows you to compare the live inter-bank currency rate with competitive travel money exchange rates

Qatari Riyal To PKR Today

Check the updated list of Qatari Riyal to Pakistan Rupee On 27 May 2021.

DATE SYMBOL BUYING SELLING
Today QAR To PKR 39.5 40.1

Latest Qatari Riyal to PKR (Pakistan Rupees) rates. BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.

