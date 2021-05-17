Double Click 970×250

Rs 100 prize bond list 2021 has announced today on 17th May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

17th May, 2021. 05:30 am
100 prize bond list 2021

Monday: Draw No 34: Rs 100 prize bond list 2021 has announced today on 17th May 2021 at Multan.

State bank do the balloting for the 100 Rs. Prize bonds. 1st prize of the 100 Rs. prize bond of value 700,000 PKR is awarded to 1 lucky winner, while second prize of the 100 prize bond of amount Rs. 200,000 is awarded to 3 lucky winners. The last & third prize of the 100 prize bond is given to 1199 winners of amount Rs. 1,000/- each.

Bond Worth City Date First Prize Second Prize Third Prize
Rs 100 Multan 17-05-2021 700,000 PKR 200,000 PKR 1,000 PKR

Rs 100 prize bond list 2021

Here you can find the updated list of rs 100 prize bond draw list.

1st Prize bond Winner list

It will be soon updated here.

2nd Prize Winner’s list

It will be soon updated here.

3rd Prize Winner’s list

It will be soon updated here.

