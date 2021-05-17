Monday: Draw No 34: Rs 100 prize bond list 2021 has announced today on 17th May 2021 at Multan.

State bank do the balloting for the 100 Rs. Prize bonds. 1st prize of the 100 Rs. prize bond of value 700,000 PKR is awarded to 1 lucky winner, while second prize of the 100 prize bond of amount Rs. 200,000 is awarded to 3 lucky winners. The last & third prize of the 100 prize bond is given to 1199 winners of amount Rs. 1,000/- each.