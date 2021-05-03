Double Click 970×250

Rs 25000 prize bond list 2021, Draw no 37, 3 May 2021

Muhammad Noman

03rd May, 2021. 03:09 pm
Rs 25000 Prize Bond Draw Result

Monday: According to schedule, Draw No 37 Rs 25000 prize bond list 2021 was announced on 3 May 2021 today.

According to the representative of National Savings the 1st prize of the prize bond 25000 worth Rs.50,000,000 will be awarded to the single winner while the second prize of the prize bond 25000 worth Rs.15,000,000 will be awarded to 3 lucky winners and the third prize Rs. 312,000 will be given to 1696 participants each.

Rs 25000 prize bond list 2021

Winning Amount of Rs. 25000 Prize Bond
List No of Prizes Winning Amount (Rs) Prizes
Prize Bond RS. 25000/- 01 50,000,000 1st Prize
Prize Bond RS. 25000/- 03 15,000,000 2nd Prize
Prize Bond RS. 25000/- 1696 312,000 3rd Prize

Government discontinues sale of Rs25,000 prize bonds

