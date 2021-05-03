Rs 25000 prize bond list 2021, Draw no 37, 3 May 2021

Monday: According to schedule, Draw No 37 Rs 25000 prize bond list 2021 was announced on 3 May 2021 today.

According to the representative of National Savings the 1st prize of the prize bond 25000 worth Rs.50,000,000 will be awarded to the single winner while the second prize of the prize bond 25000 worth Rs.15,000,000 will be awarded to 3 lucky winners and the third prize Rs. 312,000 will be given to 1696 participants each.

Winning Amount of Rs. 25000 Prize Bond List No of Prizes Winning Amount (Rs) Prizes Prize Bond RS. 25000/- 01 50,000,000 1st Prize Prize Bond RS. 25000/- 03 15,000,000 2nd Prize Prize Bond RS. 25000/- 1696 312,000 3rd Prize

