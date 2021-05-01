Adsense 970×250

Samsung Beats Apple As The Biggest Smartphone Maker Worldwide

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

01st May, 2021. 02:06 pm
Adsense 300×600
Samsung Beats Apple
Adsense 300×250

Samsung takes back the crown from Apple as the world’s biggest smartphone in the first quarter, according to market research firm Canalys.

The research added that Samsung has released over 76.5 million smartphones while Apple sold 52.4 million iPhones in the January-March period.

China’s Xiaomi Corp has presented its best quarterly performance ever after its shipment soared to 62% to 49 million phones and market share to 14%. However, it stands at the third position after Samsung and Apple.

Overall, global sales surged 27% to 347 million units in the first quarter as the Chinese economy opened up after the pandemic crisis, improving its economic growth.

South Korea’s Samsung dispatched 76.5 million smartphones in the quarter and listed with 22% market shares, Canalys said.

“The company on Thursday reported a 66% surge in quarterly profit in its mobile business, thanks to robust sales of its flagship Galaxy S21 smartphone series.”

Canalys further told, “Apple shipped 52.4 million iPhones in the January-March period, falling to the second spot with a 15% market share after it wowed Chinese shoppers in the December quarter with its new 5G-enabled iPhone 12.”

Last year, due to the pandemic outbreak, people bought smartphones and gadgets as they stayed indoors.

Moreover, Apple had on Wednesday said that the chip shortage could cost the company $3 billion to $4 billion in revenue in the April-June quarter.

March-quarter smartphone purchases for China’s Oppo and Vivo brands also rose, Canalys said.

Whereas, China’s Huawei took seventh place with 18.6 million units after selling its Honor brand in the year 2020.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
11 hours ago
UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate In Dubai For, 1st May 2021

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (1st, May 2021) today per tola is...
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
11 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Karachi today (Pakistan) on, 1st May 2021

Saturday: Today Gold Rate in Karachi, on 1st, May 2021 is being sold...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
11 hours ago
Currency Rates In Pakistan – 1st May 2021

Karachi: Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on 1st May 2021. Latest currency rates...
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
11 hours ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan on, 1st May 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Rate in Pakistan Rupee) exchange rate given below....
Federal Govt Decides To Maintain Prices Of Petroleum Products
18 hours ago
Federal Govt Decides To Maintain Prices Of Petroleum Products

The federal government has decided to maintain the prices of petroleum products....
Dollar rate
21 hours ago
US Dollar Rate Continues To Decrease Against PKR On 30th April 2021

The US Dollar decreased on the last day of the trading week (April...

Recent News

Fawad Alam
30 mins ago
Fawad Alam becomes first Asian Batsman to convert his four Test 50s into 100s

Pakistani ace batsman Fawad Alam has achieved another milestone becoming the first...
Google doodle
39 mins ago
Google doodle advises people to get vaccinated and wear mask

Search engine Google, in a bid to spread awareness, suggests people wear...
US India travel Ban
2 hours ago
US Imposes Travel Ban On India To Limit COVID Spread; Students, Journalists Exempted

The United States (US) has imposed a new travel ban on India...
Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passed away
2 hours ago
Famed Bollywood Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal Passes Away; Celebs Express Shock

Bollywood's acclaimed actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, who rose to fame with his stellar...