Samsung Beats Apple As The Biggest Smartphone Maker Worldwide

Adsense 300×250

Samsung takes back the crown from Apple as the world’s biggest smartphone in the first quarter, according to market research firm Canalys.

The research added that Samsung has released over 76.5 million smartphones while Apple sold 52.4 million iPhones in the January-March period.

China’s Xiaomi Corp has presented its best quarterly performance ever after its shipment soared to 62% to 49 million phones and market share to 14%. However, it stands at the third position after Samsung and Apple.

Overall, global sales surged 27% to 347 million units in the first quarter as the Chinese economy opened up after the pandemic crisis, improving its economic growth.

South Korea’s Samsung dispatched 76.5 million smartphones in the quarter and listed with 22% market shares, Canalys said.

“The company on Thursday reported a 66% surge in quarterly profit in its mobile business, thanks to robust sales of its flagship Galaxy S21 smartphone series.”

Canalys further told, “Apple shipped 52.4 million iPhones in the January-March period, falling to the second spot with a 15% market share after it wowed Chinese shoppers in the December quarter with its new 5G-enabled iPhone 12.”

Last year, due to the pandemic outbreak, people bought smartphones and gadgets as they stayed indoors.

Moreover, Apple had on Wednesday said that the chip shortage could cost the company $3 billion to $4 billion in revenue in the April-June quarter.

March-quarter smartphone purchases for China’s Oppo and Vivo brands also rose, Canalys said.

Whereas, China’s Huawei took seventh place with 18.6 million units after selling its Honor brand in the year 2020.