SBP Releases Statistics Of ATM Transactions During Ramadan, Eid

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released statistics of ATM transactions during Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to the central bank, SBP’s initiative of Special ATM Monitoring during Ramadan & Eid bears substantial results with an average of 96.5% uptime recorded in ATM services which further improved to 98% uptime during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The SBP further said a record Rs.827.2 billion were withdrawn through 63.2 million transactions during Ramadan and Eid holidays, whereas Rs.137.8 billion were withdrawn through 11.6 million transactions during Eid holidays only.

“Dedicated SBP staff was available round the clock to ensure uninterrupted ATM-related services during Eid holidays & received more than 500 complaints from the public that were immediately taken up with the banks for resolution in the shortest possible time,” The State Bank stated.

