Sindh Excise And Taxation Department Collects Rs 81569.844 mn In Taxes

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

06th May, 2021. 05:49 pm
In Sindh province, tax targets have been achieved up to 93% in the first 10 months of the current financial year.

Provincial Minister for Excise Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the overall situation of tax collection was satisfactory.

According to the details, the Sindh Excise and Taxation Department has issued a report on tax collection from July 2020 to April 2021. The Sindh Excise and Taxation Department has collected Rs 81569.844 million in taxes.

In the same period last financial year, Rs. 64536.673 million tax was collected.

According to the taxation department, from July 2020 to April 2021, motor vehicle tax of Rs 7886.617 million was collected, Rs 67218.742 million in infrastructure cess and Rs 1559.460 million in property tax.

Similarly, Rs.494.853 million was collected in professional tax, while Rs.93.017 million and Rs.30.213 million were collected in cotton fee and entertainment duty respectively.

Provincial Minister for Excise Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the overall situation of tax collection is satisfactory, 93% of tax targets have been achieved so far in the current financial year.

He hoped that more than 100% tax targets would be achieved before the end of the current financial year, excise officers would speed up tax collection and the performance of officers and staff was commendable.

