Karachi: Today Gold Rate in Karachi, on 2nd, May 2021 is being sold for Rs. 89510 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 104,400 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Karachi today

Karachi is main hub for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold rate, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, and Multan are same.

Today 24K Per Tola Gold Rate is Rs. 104,400

Today Gold Price in Karachi 2nd, May 2021