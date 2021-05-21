Double Click 970×250

Today Gold Rate in Qatar on, 21st May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

21st May, 2021. 05:30 am
Adsense 300×600
Today Gold Rate In Qatar

QATAR: Today Gold Rate in Qatar 24K per tola (Updated, on 21st May) is Qar. 2,570.50. Live today gold price in Qatar and different cities of Qatar.

Gold Rates In Qatar today (QAR)

Check the latest Gold Price in Qatar (QAR), Gold rates in Qatar today 22 carat, Gold price in Qatar per tola. (Updated, 21st May 2021)

Qatar Gold Rate Today
Gold Unit Gold Price in Qatari riyal
Ounce 6,854.68 QAR
Tola 2,570.50 QAR
Gram 24K 220.38 QAR
Gram 22K 202.01 QAR
Gram 21K 192.83 QAR
Gram 18K 165.28 QAR

BOL News is a one-stop solution for gold rates in Pakistan. Also, Check latest updates of all foreign currency exchange rate.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
2 hours ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 21st May 2021

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar price in Pakistan today 2021) exchange rate given below....
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
2 hours ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin rate in Pakistan on, 21st May 2021

Karachi: Today 1 BTC to PKR (Bitcoin to PKR) according to the...
Gold rate in karachi
3 hours ago
Gold Rate in Karachi today on, 21th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (21th May 2021) is being...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
4 hours ago
Gold Rate In AED: Today Gold Rate In UAE On, 21st May (Dubai)

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE (21st, May 2021) today 24 Carat is...
Elon Musk Tesla Bitcoin
9 hours ago
Cryptocurrencies Recover after Elon Musk’s Cryptic Tweet

The crypto society briefly lost faith in Elon Musk’s “whispering” abilities after...
USD increased
14 hours ago
US Dollar Rate Continues to Increase Against PKR On 20th May 2021

The US Dollar increased on the fourth day of the trading week (May...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
2 hours ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 21st May 2021

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar price in Pakistan today 2021) exchange rate given below....
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
2 hours ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin rate in Pakistan on, 21st May 2021

Karachi: Today 1 BTC to PKR (Bitcoin to PKR) according to the...
Gold rate in karachi
3 hours ago
Gold Rate in Karachi today on, 21th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (21th May 2021) is being...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
4 hours ago
Gold Rate In AED: Today Gold Rate In UAE On, 21st May (Dubai)

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE (21st, May 2021) today 24 Carat is...