Double Click 970×250

Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 17th May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

17th May, 2021. 05:58 pm
Adsense 300×600
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE (17th, May 2021) today 24 Carat is AED 224.50 while 22k Carat gold price is AED 210.75. The rate in Abu Dhabi Today

Today Gold Rate In UAE (Dubai)

Check today’s list of Gold Rate in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 17th, May 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Location 21 Carat 24 Carat 22 Carat
Uae aed 201.25 aed 224.50 aed 210.75

Disclaimer: The gold rates are subject to changes almost daily globally including in the UAE.

Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you. The 1 tola gold rate in UAE is surely helpful in calculating the amount of total quantity of gold.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
41 mins ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 18th May 2021

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar price in Pakistan today 2021) exchange rate given...
Gold rate in karachi
1 hour ago
Gold Rate In Karachi Today On, 18th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (18th May 2021) is being...
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
11 hours ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Rates on, 17 May 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
USD increased
11 hours ago
US Dollar Rate Increased Against PKR On 17th May 2021

The US Dollar decreased on the first day of the trading week (May...
Gold Prices In Pakistan
11 hours ago
Gold Prices Increased Across Pakistan On 17th May 2021

Gold prices have increased on the first day of the business week...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
11 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 17th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 17th May 2021, Latest currency...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
41 mins ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 18th May 2021

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar price in Pakistan today 2021) exchange rate given...
Gold rate in karachi
1 hour ago
Gold Rate In Karachi Today On, 18th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (18th May 2021) is being...
Turkey Urges Pope Francis To Help Rally World Against Israel
4 hours ago
Erdogan Urges Pope Francis To Help Rally World Against Israel for atrocities in Gaza

Turkey on Monday urged Pope Francis to join Ankara in rallying the...
Zahid Hafeez
5 hours ago
Israel is inflicting atrocities on Palestinians: Zahid Hafeez

Spokesperson Foreign Ministry of Pakistan, Zahid Hafeez said that Israel is inflicting...