Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 17th May 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE (17th, May 2021) today 24 Carat is AED 224.50 while 22k Carat gold price is AED 210.75. The rate in Abu Dhabi Today

Today Gold Rate In UAE (Dubai)

Check today’s list of Gold Rate in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 17th, May 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.