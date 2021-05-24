Today Gold rate in UAE on, 25th May 2021 (Dubai)

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (25th, May 2021) today 24 Carat is AED 228.25 while 22k Carat gold price is AED 214.25.
Today Gold Rate In UAE (Dubai)
Find the list of Gold Rate in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 25th, May 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.
|Location
|21 Carat
|24 Carat
|22 Carat
|Uae
|aed 204.50
|aed 228.25
|aed 214.25
Disclaimer: The gold rates are subject to changes almost daily globally including in the UAE.
Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you. The 1 tola gold rate in UAE is surely helpful in calculating the amount of total quantity of gold.