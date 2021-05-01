Adsense 970×250

Today Gold Rate in UAE Per tola on, 2nd May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

02nd May, 2021. 03:30 am
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE (2nd, May 2021) today per tola is AED 2,399.39 while 24k Per 10 Gram gold price is AED 2,057.65. Rate in Abu Dhabi Today. 

Today Gold Rate In UAE (Dubai)

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency. Check the Updated list of Gold Rate in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 2nd, May 2021)

Location 24k 10g 24k per Tola 22k 10g
Uae aed 2,057.65 aed 2,399.39 aed 1,886.16

Disclaimer: The gold rates are subject to changes almost daily globally including the UAE.

Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access authentic gold price in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you. The 1 tola gold price in UAE is surely helpful in calculating the amount of total quantity of gold.

