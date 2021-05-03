Double Click 970×250

UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR exchange rate on, 4 May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

04th May, 2021. 03:45 am
Adsense 300×600
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (May 4, 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.

Dirham to PKR Rate – Dirham to Pakistani Rupees –  BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan. 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.

Today UAE Dirham To PKR

Today AED to PKR buying rate and selling rate are Rs 41.5 and Rs 41.90 respectively. (Updated, 4 May 2021)

Date Symbol Buying Selling
4-5-2021 AED 41.5 PKR 41.90 PKR

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

The UAE Dirham is recognized as an important currency worldwide. It is authorized currency of the USA and is widely used in trade throughout the world. The UAE Dirham is used in trade for transactions as it is the world’s leading reserve currency.

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
39 mins ago
Latest gold rate in Karachi today, 4 May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Karachi today, (4, May 2021) is being sold...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
1 hour ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 4 May 2021

Karachi: Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on 4 May 2021. Following are the...
today gold rates in dubai
1 hour ago
UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in Dubai for, 3 May 2021

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (4, May 2021) today per tola is...
Chairman Board of Investment Calls On Finance Minister
4 hours ago
Chairman Board of Investment Calls On Finance Minister

Chairman Board of Investment Atif Bukhari called on Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin...
Gold Rate
10 hours ago
Gold Rate In Pakistan: Price Of Gold Increased On 3rd May 2021

Gold prices have increased on the first day (3rd May 2021) of...
Gold Rate in Kuwait
11 hours ago
Kuwait Gold Rates on, 3rd May 2021

Monday: Gold Rate in Kuwait today Per 10 Gram – Find live...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
39 mins ago
Latest gold rate in Karachi today, 4 May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Karachi today, (4, May 2021) is being sold...
today gold rates in dubai
1 hour ago
UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in Dubai for, 3 May 2021

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (4, May 2021) today per tola is...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
1 hour ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 4 May 2021

Karachi: Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on 4 May 2021. Following are the...
Eleven More Coronavirus Patients Die In Last 24 Hours: CM Sindh
4 hours ago
Eleven More Coronavirus Patients Die In Last 24 Hours: CM Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 895 new cases...