UAE Dirham To PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Exchange Rate On, 5 May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

05th May, 2021. 04:55 am
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (May 5, 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.

Dirham to PKR Rate – Dirham to Pakistani Rupees –  BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan. 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.

Today UAE Dirham To PKR

Today AED to PKR buying rate and selling rate are Rs 41.5 and Rs 41.76 respectively. (Updated, 5 May 2021)

Date Symbol Buying Selling
5-5-2021 AED 41.5 PKR 41.76 PKR

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

The UAE Dirham is recognized as an important currency worldwide. It is authorized currency of the USA and is widely used in trade throughout the world. The UAE Dirham is used in trade for transactions as it is the world’s leading reserve currency.

