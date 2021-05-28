Double Click 728 x 90
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR exchange rates on, 28th May 2021

28th May, 2021. 05:00 am
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)

KARACHI: Today (AED to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (28th May, 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.

Today UAE Dirham To PKR

Today AED to PKR buying rate and selling rate are Rs 42 and Rs 42.27 respectively. (Updated, 28th May 2021)

Date Symbol Buying Selling
28-5.2021 AED 42 PKR 42.27 PKR

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

UAE Dirham to PKR Rate –  BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.

