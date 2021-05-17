Double Click 970×250

UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Rates on, 17 May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

17th May, 2021. 06:18 pm
Adsense 300×600
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (May 17th, 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.

Today UAE Dirham Exchange Rate In Pakistan

Today AED to PKR buying rate and selling rate are Rs 41.5 and Rs 41.51 respectively. (Updated, 17th May 2021)

Date Symbol Buying Selling
17-5-2021 AED 42 PKR 41.51 PKR

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

The UAE Dirham is recognized as an important currency worldwide. It is authorized currency of the USA and is widely used in trade throughout the world. The UAE Dirham is used in trade for transactions as it is the world’s leading reserve currency.

UAE Dirham to PKR Rate –  BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
1 month ago
Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Open market, 18th April 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
1 month ago
Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Open Market, 4 April 2021

Karachi: Today 1 UAE Dirham TO PKR open market exchange rate (Updated, 4 April)....
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
1 month ago
UAE Dirham To PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Open Market Rate, April 3rd

Karachi: Today 1 UAE Dirham TO PKR open market exchange rate (Updated, 3rd April)....
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
2 months ago
UAE Dirham To PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Open Market Rate, April 2nd

Karachi: Today 1 UAE Dirham TO PKR open market exchange rate (Updated, 2nd April)....
AED TO PKR
2 months ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR open market rate, March 31st

Karachi: Today 1 UAE Dirham TO PKR open market exchange rate (Updated, 31st March)....
AED TO PKR
2 months ago
Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR exchange rate [28th, March 2021]

KARACHI: Today (Dirham TO PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
42 mins ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 18th May 2021

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar price in Pakistan today 2021) exchange rate given...
Gold rate in karachi
1 hour ago
Gold Rate In Karachi Today On, 18th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (18th May 2021) is being...
Turkey Urges Pope Francis To Help Rally World Against Israel
4 hours ago
Erdogan Urges Pope Francis To Help Rally World Against Israel for atrocities in Gaza

Turkey on Monday urged Pope Francis to join Ankara in rallying the...
Zahid Hafeez
5 hours ago
Israel is inflicting atrocities on Palestinians: Zahid Hafeez

Spokesperson Foreign Ministry of Pakistan, Zahid Hafeez said that Israel is inflicting...