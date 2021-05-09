Double Click 970×250

UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Rates on, 9th May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

09th May, 2021. 05:00 am
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (May 9th, 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.

Today UAE Dirham Exchange Rate in Pakistan

Today AED to PKR buying rate and selling rate are Rs 41.5 and Rs 41.45 respectively. (Updated, 9th May 2021)

Date Symbol Buying Selling
9-5-2021 AED 42 PKR 41.45 PKR

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

The UAE Dirham is recognized as an important currency worldwide. It is authorized currency of the USA and is widely used in trade throughout the world. The UAE Dirham is used in trade for transactions as it is the world’s leading reserve currency.

UAE Dirham to PKR Rate –  BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.

