UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in Dubai for, 13th May 2021

13th May, 2021. 06:30 am
today gold rates in dubai

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE (13th, May 2021) today per tola is AED 2,399.39 while 24k Per 10 Gram gold price is AED 2,057.65. The rate in Abu Dhabi Today

Today Gold Rate in Dubai (UAE)

Check the today’s list of Gold Rate in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 13th, May 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Location 24k 10g 24k per Tola 22k 10g
Uae aed 2,057.65 aed 2,399.39 aed 1,886.16

Disclaimer: The gold rates are subject to changes almost daily globally including in the UAE.

Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you. The 1 tola gold rate in UAE is surely helpful in calculating the amount of total quantity of gold.

