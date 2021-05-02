UAE GOLD: Today Gold Rate in Dubai for, 3rd May 2021

Adsense 300×250

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (3rd, May 2021) today per tola is AED 2,399.39 while 24k Per 10 Gram gold price is AED 2,057.65. Rate in Abu Dhabi Today.

Today Gold Rate In Dubai (UAE)

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency. Check the Updated list of Gold Rate in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 3rd, May 2021)