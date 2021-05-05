Double Click 970×250

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in Dubai for, 6th May 2021

Muhammad Noman

06th May, 2021. 04:45 am
today gold rates in dubai

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (6th, May 2021) today per tola is AED 2,399.39 while 24k Per 10 Gram gold price is AED 2,057.65. Rate in Abu Dhabi Today. 

Gold Rate In UAE Today

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency. Check the latest list of Gold Rate in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 6th, May 2021)

Location 24k 10g 24k per Tola 22k 10g
Uae aed 2,057.65 aed 2,399.39 aed 1,886.16

Disclaimer: The gold prices are subject to changes almost daily globally including the UAE.

Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you. The 1 tola gold price in UAE is surely helpful in calculating the amount of total quantity of gold.

