Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

USD TO AED: Today 1 Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham, 31st May 2021

Web DeskWeb Editor

31st May, 2021. 10:04 am
Double Click 160 x 600
USD TO AED

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies such as Dollar to AED is a common practice in these countries.

US Dollar Rate In UAE Dirham

Check the updated list of  USD to UAE Dirham Exchange Rates (Updated 31st  May 2021)

USD AED
1 USD 3.67 AED
5 USD 18.36 AED
10 USD 36.73 AED
25 USD 91.82 AED
50 USD 183.65 AED

One dollar exchange rate in AED is 3.67 AED while the exchange rate of 50 USD to UAE Dirham Rate is 183.65 AED.

Today USD TO AED (UAE Dirham) Rate – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

USD TO SAR
2 hours ago
USD TO SAR: Today 1 Dollar Rate in Saudi Riyal, 31st May 2021

Today’s USD to SAR Currency exchange rate updated here. You can check...
Qatari Riyal to PKR
2 hours ago
Qatari Riyal to PKR: Today 1 QAR TO PKR (Qatari Riyal rate in Pakistan) on, 31st May

QAR: Today QAR to PKR exchange rate is RS 42.58 in the currency market today....
KWD TO PKR
2 hours ago
KWD TO PKR: Today 1 Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR, 31st May 2021

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
GBP TO PKR
2 hours ago
GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR, 31st May 2021

Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 220.08...
AUD TO PKR
2 hours ago
AUD TO PKR: Today 1 Australian Dollar to PKR, 31st May 2021

Today’s AUD to PKR currency exchange rate is 119.79 PKR. Convert 1...
Euro to PKR
2 hours ago
EUR TO PKR: Today 1 Euro rate in Pakistan Rupee, on 31st May 2021

Karachi: Today’s EURO to PKR exchange rate (Updated, 31st May 2021) in the...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PM Imran To Officially Launch Pakistan's First Green EuroBond
1 hour ago
PM Imran To Officially Launch Pakistan’s First Green EuroBond

Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has issued Green Eurobond, the inaugural...
Despite Pandemic, Punjab Performs Well: Hashim Jawan Bakht
1 hour ago
Despite Pandemic, Punjab Performs Well: Hashim Jawan Bakht

Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said that the Punjab government has achieved...
USD TO SAR
2 hours ago
USD TO SAR: Today 1 Dollar Rate in Saudi Riyal, 31st May 2021

Today’s USD to SAR Currency exchange rate updated here. You can check...
Qatari Riyal to PKR
2 hours ago
Qatari Riyal to PKR: Today 1 QAR TO PKR (Qatari Riyal rate in Pakistan) on, 31st May

QAR: Today QAR to PKR exchange rate is RS 42.58 in the currency market today....