USD TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee, 11th May 2021

11th May, 2021. 06:01 pm
USD TO INR

Today USD/INR Dollar exchange rate is 73.47 (Last updated on 11th May 2021). Today Dollar Rate as per the Open Exchange market 

See the recent USD to INR currency chart as per Pakistan Open Market. USD to INR – The USD recognized worldwide as an important currency.

Today Dollar to INR Exchange Rate

Here is an updated list of USD to INR:

CURRENCY Date INR  USD
Dollar 19th April 2021 73.47 1

Dollar rates in India (USD to INR). Get the latest updates of all foreign currency exchange prices such as; 1 USD to INR.

Q: What is the USD worth against the INR?

A: One USD is worth 73.47 INR today

Q: What is 50 USD in INR?

A: 50 USD buys 3673.33 INR at interbank exchange rates.

