Double Click 970×250

USD TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee, 20th May 2021

Web DeskWeb Editor

20th May, 2021. 10:05 am
Adsense 300×600
USD TO INR

Today USD/INR Dollar exchange rate is 73.13 (Last updated on 20th May 2021). Today Dollar Rate as per the Open Exchange market 

See the recent Dollar to INR currency chart as per Pakistan Open Market. Dollar to Indian Rupee– The USD recognized worldwide as an important currency.

Today Dollar to INR Exchange Rate

Here is an updated list of Dollar to INR:

CURRENCY Date INR  USD
Dollar 20th May 2021 73.13 1

Dollar rates in India (Dollar to INR). BOL News is the one-stop solution for the exchange rate, including open market currency exchange rate, interbank Currency exchange rate, and international Forex rate. Get the latest updates of all foreign currency exchange prices such as; 1 Dollar to INR.

Q: What is the USD worth against the INR?

A: One USD is worth 73.13 INR today

Q: What is 50 Dollar in INR?

A: 50 USD buys 3656.70 INR at interbank exchange rates.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

USD TO KWD
25 mins ago
USD TO KWD: Today 1 Dollar Rate in Kuwaiti Dinar, 20th May 2021

Today USD/KWD Dollar exchange rate is 0.30 (Last updated on 20th May...
USD TO AED
34 mins ago
USD TO AED: Today 1 Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham, 20th May 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
USD TO SAR
38 mins ago
USD TO SAR: Today 1 Dollar Rate in Saudi Riyal, 20th May 2021

Today’s USD to SAR Currency exchange rate updated here. You can check...
BTC to INR
40 mins ago
BTC TO INR: Today 1 Bitcoin rate in Indian Rupee, 20th May 2021

Bitcoin To India Rupee Exchange Rate – Live BTC PRICES Today 1...
Qatari Riyal to PKR
43 mins ago
Qatari Riyal to PKR: Today 1 QAR TO PKR (Qatari Riyal rate in Pakistan) on, 20th May

QAR: Today QAR to PKR exchange rate is RS 42.06 in the currency market...
Crypto Crash Bitcoin and others price dropped
44 mins ago
Crypto Crash: Bitcoin, Ethereum Suffer Massive Plummet By More Than 20%

Bitcoin nosedived in price by more than 10% on Wednesday after its...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Punjab Govt. to update masses on reopening of schools within next 24 hours
4 mins ago
Punjab Govt. to update masses on reopening of schools within next 24 hours

Punjab government on Thursday announced that it would update masses about the...
USD TO KWD
25 mins ago
USD TO KWD: Today 1 Dollar Rate in Kuwaiti Dinar, 20th May 2021

Today USD/KWD Dollar exchange rate is 0.30 (Last updated on 20th May...
Arshad Chaiwala
28 mins ago
The Viral Arshad ‘Chaiwala’ Soon Going To Open His 10 Café Outlets In UK

Arshad Khan alias Chaiwala, who gained fame from the tea vendor in...
Ayesha Omar Palestine
30 mins ago
My country, my people, stand with Palestine, Ayesha Omar

Pakistan's famous actress Ayesha Omar, while expressing solidarity with the Palestinians, said...