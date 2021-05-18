Double Click 970×250

USD TO KWD: Today 1 Dollar Rate in Kuwaiti Dinar, 18th May 2021

18th May, 2021. 12:20 pm
USD TO KWD

Today USD/KWD Dollar exchange rate is 0.30 (Last updated on 18th May 2021). Today Dollar Rate as per the Open Exchange market 

See the recent USD to KWD currency chart as per Pakistan Open Market. USD to KWD – The USD recognized worldwide as an important currency.

Today Dollar to Kuwaiti Dinar Exchange Rate

Here is an updated list of USD to KWD :

CURRENCY Date KWD  USD
Dollar 18th May 2021 0.30 1

Dollar rates in Kuwaiti Dinar (USD to KWD ). BOL News is the one-stop solution for the exchange rate, including open market currency exchange rate, interbank Currency exchange rate, and international Forex rate. Get the latest updates of all foreign currency exchange prices such as; 1 USD to KWD.

Q: What is the USD worth against the Kuwaiti Dinar?

A: One USD is worth 0.30 KWD today

Q: What is 50 USD in KWD?

A: 50 USD buys 15.07 KWD at interbank exchange rates.

