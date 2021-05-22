Double Click 970×250

USD TO KWD: Today 1 Dollar Rate in Kuwaiti Dinar, 22nd May 2021

Web DeskWeb Editor

22nd May, 2021. 11:42 am
Adsense 300×600
USD TO KWD

Today USD/KWD Dollar exchange rate is 0.30 (Last updated on 22nd May 2021). Today Dollar Rate as per the Open Exchange market 

See the recent USD to Kuwaiti Dinar currency chart as per Pakistan Open Market. USD to KWD – The USD recognized worldwide as an important currency.

Today Dollar to Kuwaiti Dinar Exchange Rate

Here is an updated list of USD to Kuwaiti Dinar:

CURRENCY Date KWD  USD
Dollar 22nd May 2021 0.30 1

Dollar rates in Kuwaiti Dinar (USD to Kuwaiti Dinar ). BOL News is the one-stop solution for the exchange rate, including open market currency exchange rate, interbank Currency exchange rate, and international Forex rate. Get the latest updates of all foreign currency exchange prices such as; 1 USD to Kuwaiti Dinar.

Q: What is the USD worth against the Kuwaiti Dinar?

A: One USD is worth 0.30 KWD today

Q: What is 50 USD to Kuwaiti Dinar?

A: 50 USD buys 15.03 KWD at interbank exchange rates.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

USD TO INR
1 hour ago
USD TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee, 22nd May 2021

Today USD/INR Dollar exchange rate is 72.91 (Last updated on 22nd May...
BTC to INR
2 hours ago
BTC TO INR: Today 1 Bitcoin rate in Indian Rupee, 22nd May 2021

Bitcoin To India Rupee Exchange Rate – Live BTC PRICES Today 1...
BTC to USD
2 hours ago
BTC TO USD: Today 1 Bitcoin rate in Dollar, 22nd May 2021

Today Bitcoin to US Dollar (BTC TO USD) exchange rate – See...
AED TO INR
2 hours ago
AED TO INR: Today 1 UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee, 22nd May 2021

Today’s UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee currency exchange rate is 19.85 INR....
USD TO AED
2 hours ago
USD TO AED: Today 1 Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham, 22nd May 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
USD TO SAR
2 hours ago
USD TO SAR: Today 1 Dollar Rate in Saudi Riyal, 22nd May 2021

Today’s USD to SAR Currency exchange rate updated here. You can check...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

FM Qureshi Calls On Leadership Of U.S. House of Representatives
14 mins ago
FM Qureshi Calls On Leadership Of U.S. House of Representatives

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has called on the leadership of the...
MTJ brand publicity by critics
15 mins ago
Maulana Tariq Jamil Thanks Critics For Free Publicity Of His Brand ‘MTJ’

Famed religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has extended thankfulness to all the critics...
26 mins ago
Jannat Mirza Refutes Engagement Rumours With TikToker Umer Butt

Famed TikTok star Jannat Mirza, who recently announced to settle in Japan, has...
Nigeria: Army Chief, 10 Others Killed In Air Force Plane Crash
28 mins ago
Nigeria: Army Chief, 10 Others Killed In Air Force Plane Crash

Nigerian Army Chief Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru has died in a plane...