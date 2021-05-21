Double Click 970×250

USD To PKR: Today Dollar Rate In Pakistan, 21st May 2021

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

21st May, 2021. 05:45 pm
Dollar decreased on 21st May

Today USD to PKR exchange rate is given below. All Currency prices are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee conversion.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Today Dollar Rate in Pakistan decreased by 10 paise.

More read: Gold Rate in Pakistan

Here is the updated Dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, 21st May 2021)

USD To PKR:

1 USD 153.36 PKR

What’s The 1 Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021?

One Dollar Price decreased Pakistan today. The dollar rate is Rs 153.36

