Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

USD To PKR: Today Dollar Rate In Pakistan, 27th May 2021

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

27th May, 2021. 05:20 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
USD to PKR

Today USD to PKR exchange rate is given below. All Currency prices are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee conversion.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s USD in the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Today Dollar Rate in Pakistan increased by 06 paise.

More read: Gold Rate in Pakistan

Here is the updated Dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, 27th May 2021)

USD To PKR:

1 USD 154.84 PKR

What’s The 1 Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021?

One Dollar Price increased in Pakistan today. The dollar rate is Rs 154.84

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Gold Price in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Gold Rate Decreased In Pakistan On 27th May 2021

Gold prices decreased on the fourth day (27th May 2021) of the...
US Dollar increases against Pakistani rupee
2 hours ago
US Dollar Increased On 27th May 2021

The US Dollar increased on the fourth day of the trading week (May...
USD TO AED
9 hours ago
USD TO AED: Today 1 Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham, 27th May 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
USD TO SAR
9 hours ago
USD TO SAR: Today 1 Dollar Rate in Saudi Riyal, 27th May 2021

Today’s USD to SAR Currency exchange rate updated here. You can check...
Qatari Riyal to PKR
9 hours ago
Qatari Riyal to PKR: Today 1 QAR TO PKR (Qatari Riyal rate in Pakistan) on, 27th May

QAR: Today QAR to PKR exchange rate is RS 42.81 in the currency market today....
KWD TO PKR
10 hours ago
KWD TO PKR: Today 1 Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR, 27th May 2021

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Dr. Alvi K-IV project
5 mins ago
Federal govt to assist WAPDA for timely completion of K-IV project: Dr. Alvi

President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that the federal government will provide...
Imran Khan
16 mins ago
PM Khan To Hold A Meeting Regarding Water Issue Tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to hold a meeting tomorrow regarding...
Qaim Ali Shah land
27 mins ago
Former Sindh Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah appears before NAB

ISLAMABAD: Former Sindh Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah has appeared before the...
PSL 6 Sarfaraz Ahmed
55 mins ago
PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed, 25 Others Have Not Yet Received UAE Visa

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that 25 people have not...