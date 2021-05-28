Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

USD To PKR: Today Dollar Rate In Pakistan, 28th May 2021

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

28th May, 2021. 04:56 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Dollar decreased on 28th May

Today USD to PKR exchange rate is given below. All Currency prices are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee conversion.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s USD in the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Today Dollar Rate in Pakistan decreased by 41 paise.

More read: Gold Rate in Pakistan

Here is the updated Dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, 28th May 2021)

USD To PKR:

1 USD 154.43 PKR

What’s The 1 Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021?

One Dollar Price decreased in Pakistan today. The dollar rate is Rs 154.43

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Pakistan exports
23 mins ago
Pakistan Achieves Great Success In Trade As Exports Hit Record High

Pakistan achieved great success in the field of trade, the country's exports...
Monetary Policy Committee To Maintain Policy Rate at 7% : SBP
50 mins ago
Monetary Policy Committee To Maintain Policy Rate at 7% : SBP

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has...
Dollar decreased on 28th May
1 hour ago
US Dollar Decreased Against PKR On 28th May 2021

The US Dollar decreased on the fifth day of the trading week (May...
Monthly Updated Outlook Report On Country's Economy Released
1 hour ago
Monthly Updated Outlook Report On Country’s Economy Released

The Ministry of Finance has released a monthly updated outlook report on...
Govt Sets High Economic Growth Targets With IMF Consent
8 hours ago
Govt Sets High Economic Growth Targets With IMF Consent

Apparently, in agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government is...
USD TO AED
8 hours ago
USD TO AED: Today 1 Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham, 28th May 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

COAS
18 mins ago
COAS Meets US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan At GHQ Today

Ms. Angela Aggeler, US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan called on General...
#aurorarunaway
22 mins ago
Mehwish Hayat also hops onto the #aurorarunaway trend bandwagon

Leading Pakistani actress and the ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’ medalist, Mehwish Hayat won the hearts of fans...
Pakistan exports
23 mins ago
Pakistan Achieves Great Success In Trade As Exports Hit Record High

Pakistan achieved great success in the field of trade, the country's exports...
Imran Khan
38 mins ago
PM Khan Discusses Details Of upcoming budget With Senate Leader

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday held a meeting with the Senate...