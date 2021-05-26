Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

USD TO SAR: Today 1 Dollar Rate in Saudi Riyal, 26th May 2021

Web DeskWeb Editor

26th May, 2021. 09:52 am
Double Click 160 x 600
USD TO SAR

Today’s USD to SAR Currency exchange rate updated here. You can check the updated Dollar Rate in SAR (Saudi Riyal) here. 

Latest Dollar Rate In Saudi Riyal today (USD/SAR)

Find the updated list of US Dollar Rate to Saudi Riyal Exchange Rate. (Updated 26th May 2021)

1 USD = SAR = 3.75 

Dollar Rate in Saudi Riyal (USD/SAR) – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

USD TO AED
1 hour ago
USD TO AED: Today 1 Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham, 26th May 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
Qatari Riyal to PKR
2 hours ago
Qatari Riyal to PKR: Today 1 QAR TO PKR (Qatari Riyal rate in Pakistan) on, 26th May

QAR: Today QAR to PKR exchange rate is RS 42.61 in the currency market today....
KWD TO PKR
2 hours ago
KWD TO PKR: Today 1 Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR, 26th May 2021

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
GBP TO PKR
2 hours ago
GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR, 26th May 2021

Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 219.80 PKR...
AUD TO PKR
2 hours ago
AUD TO PKR: Today 1 Australian Dollar to PKR, 26th May 2021

Today’s AUD to PKR currency exchange rate is 120.96 PKR. Convert 1 Australian...
Euro to PKR
2 hours ago
EUR TO PKR: Today 1 Euro rate in Pakistan Rupee, on 26th May 2021

Karachi: Today’s EURO to PKR exchange rate (Updated, 26th May 2021) in the...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Ireland becomes first EU state to reject Israel’s illegal annexation of West Bank
2 mins ago
Ireland becomes first EU state to reject Israel’s illegal annexation of West Bank

The government of Ireland has arraigned Israel's illegal settlement expansion and land...
Volkan Bozkır Pakistan visit
7 mins ago
UNGA President Volkan Bozkır To Pay Official Visit To Pakistan From May 26-28

The United Nations General-Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkır will pay an official...
Iran releases final list of candidates found qualified for Presidential election
47 mins ago
Iran releases final list of candidates found qualified for Presidential election

The Interior Ministry of Iran has issued a final list of the...
NADRA Begin Issuing New Smart Cards To 1.4 Million Afghan Refugees
1 hour ago
NADRA Begins Issuing New Smart Cards To 1.4 Million Afghan Refugees

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will issue new biometric smart...