Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

USD TO SAR: Today 1 Dollar Rate in Saudi Riyal, 28th May 2021

Web DeskWeb Editor

28th May, 2021. 10:19 am
Double Click 160 x 600
USD TO SAR

Today’s USD to SAR Currency exchange rate updated here. You can check the updated Dollar Rate in SAR (Saudi Riyal) here. 

Latest Dollar Rate In Saudi Riyal today (USD/SAR)

Find the updated list of US Dollar Rate to Saudi Riyal Exchange Rate. (Updated 28th May 2021)

1 USD = SAR = 3.75 

Dollar Rate in Saudi Riyal (USD/SAR) – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

USD TO AED
11 mins ago
USD TO AED: Today 1 Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham, 28th May 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
Qatari Riyal to PKR
17 mins ago
Qatari Riyal to PKR: Today 1 QAR TO PKR (Qatari Riyal rate in Pakistan) on, 28th May

QAR: Today QAR to PKR exchange rate is RS 42.71 in the currency market today....
KWD TO PKR
22 mins ago
KWD TO PKR: Today 1 Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR, 28th May 2021

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
GBP TO PKR
30 mins ago
GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR, 28th May 2021

Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 220.77 PKR...
SAR TO PKR: 1 Saudi Riyal to Pakistan Rupee
37 mins ago
AUD TO PKR: Today 1 Australian Dollar to PKR, 28th May 2021

Today’s AUD to PKR currency exchange rate is 120.40 PKR. Convert 1...
Euro to PKR
40 mins ago
EUR TO PKR: Today 1 Euro rate in Pakistan Rupee, on 28th May 2021

Karachi: Today’s EURO to PKR exchange rate (Updated, 28th May 2021) in the...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

USD TO AED
11 mins ago
USD TO AED: Today 1 Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham, 28th May 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
Qatari Riyal to PKR
17 mins ago
Qatari Riyal to PKR: Today 1 QAR TO PKR (Qatari Riyal rate in Pakistan) on, 28th May

QAR: Today QAR to PKR exchange rate is RS 42.71 in the currency market today....
KWD TO PKR
22 mins ago
KWD TO PKR: Today 1 Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR, 28th May 2021

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
GBP TO PKR
30 mins ago
GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR, 28th May 2021

Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 220.77 PKR...