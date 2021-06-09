Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

40,000 Prize bond Winner’s list announced today?

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

10th Jun, 2021. 04:30 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Rs 40000 Prize Bond List 2021

Muzaffarabad: According to Schedule 40000 Prize bond Winner’s list 2021 was announced today (Thursday).

Last year, The SBP has directed banks to stop selling old and unregistered Rs.40,000 Prize Bonds. According to State Bank, the bonds would be converted into Rs.40,000 Premium Prize Bonds and they can also be converted into saving certificates.

State bank do the balloting for the 40000 Rs. Prize bonds. 1st prize of the 40000 Rs. prize bond of value 80,000,000 PKR is awarded to 1 lucky winner, while second prize of the 40000 prize bond of amount Rs. 30,000,000 is awarded to 3 lucky winners. The last & third prize of the 40000 prize bond is given to 660 winners of amount Rs. 500,000/- each.

40000 Prize bond Winner’s list

Bond Worth City Date First Prize Second Prize Third Prize
Rs 40000 Muzaffarabad 10-06-2021 80,000,000 PKR 30,000,000 PKR 500,000 PKR
Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Rs 40000 Prize Bond Result Complete List Today
1 hour ago
How to Check 40000 Prize bond list Online?

Thursday: According to Prize bond Schedule 40000 Prize bond list 2021 were...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
1 hour ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 BTC TO PKR exchange rates on, 10th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin to PKR (BTC to PKR) according to the...
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 10th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (10th, June 2021) is being sold...
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
3 hours ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 10th June 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given...
Equities witness selling pressure as investors remain cautious ahead of budget
8 hours ago
Equities witness selling pressure as investors remain cautious ahead of budget

KARACHI: The equity market remained under selling pressure on Wednesday, as investors...
IT Ministry plans in-depth assessment of Pakistan’s startups, freelancing ecosystems
11 hours ago
IT Ministry plans in-depth assessment of Pakistan’s startups, freelancing ecosystems

KARACHI: Ignite, a Ministry of IT and Telecom project that funds startups...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Rs 40000 Prize Bond Result Complete List Today
1 hour ago
How to Check 40000 Prize bond list Online?

Thursday: According to Prize bond Schedule 40000 Prize bond list 2021 were...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
1 hour ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 BTC TO PKR exchange rates on, 10th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin to PKR (BTC to PKR) according to the...
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 10th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (10th, June 2021) is being sold...
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
3 hours ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 10th June 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given...