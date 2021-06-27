AED TO PKR: Today 1 UAE Dirham to PKR on, 27th June 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (27th June, 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.

UAE Dirham To PKR Open Market

Today AED to PKR buying rate and selling rate are Rs 42 and Rs 42.91 respectively. (Updated, 27th June 2021)

Date Symbol Buying Selling 27-6-2021 AED 42 PKR 42.91 PKR

The UAE Dirham is recognized as an important currency worldwide. BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.