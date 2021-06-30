Aiwan-e-Sadr powered by green energy; 1MW solar PV system installed

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday inaugurated the one megawatt Solar PV (photovoltaic) panels at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, making it among one of the few presidencies in the world to be fully-powered by green energy.

The solarisation project, under the President’s Green Initiative, was kicked off in partnership with Engro Corporation where a net metering system will contribute 100 per cent surplus energy to the national grid.

The initiative will lead to an annual decrease of 1,450 tonnes of CO2 emissions and an annual contribution of Rs32 million to the national exchequer.

Addressing the ceremony, President Alvi said Pakistan remained committed to realising the untapped renewable energy potential – in hydro, solar, and wind – and to shift its energy mix to 60 per cent clean energy by 2030, APP reported.

He stressed the need to utilise alternative resources for the power generation to fully achieve the goals of clean and green energy. Switching to renewable energy was vital to reduce the impact of climate change, the president said.

President Alvi mentioned that the Billion Tree Tsunami project by the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan was another step in the right direction to preserve the natural resources of the country, facing vulnerability to climate change.

A balanced strategy of ecosystem was important to control the depletion of natural resources, he said, adding that in line with further green measures for the Aiwan-e-Sadr, plantation of 10,000 saplings was under consideration, besides raising a vertical forest by one of its walls.

Also, the restoration of roof-window panels of the presidency that were earlier meant to get sunlight is on the cards to save natural resources, he added.

The president said plantations at the selective parks of Islamabad in Miyawaki style would prove conducive for the environment.

The private industrial setups had a responsibility upon them to contribute towards the betterment of the society, he added.

Lauding the efforts of Engro Corporation in supporting the President’s Green Initiative, President Alvi said that the inclusion of the private sector in the development endeavours could prove helpful in the energy security.

Engro Corporation President Ghias Khan said that the green strategy was an important pillar of development, adding that the contribution of Engro would positively contribute to the mitigation of environmental hazards.