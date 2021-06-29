Double Click 728 x 90
Binance USD TO PKR: Today 1 BUSD TO PKR on, 29th June 2021

Muazzam AhmedWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 12:54 pm
BUSD TO PKR

Karachi: Today 1 Binance USD to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign exchange rate for today. Find updated one Binance Coin to Pakistani rupees.

Today Binance USD To Pakistan Rupee

Find the latest 1 Binance USD (BUSD) to PKR Exchange Rate. Today 1 Binance USD (BUSD) to Pakistan Rupee (Updated 29th, June 2021).

1 Binance USD = Rs. 158.10 Pakistani Rupee

Q: What is the Binance USD worth against the Pakistani Rupee?

A: One Binance USD is worth 158.10 Pakistani Rupees today.

