Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Currency rates in Pakistan – 6th June 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

06th Jun, 2021. 04:30 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 6th June 2021, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham in Rupees. All dollar rates according to the open market.

Currency Rates In Pakistan Today

Check today’s list of foreign currency exchange rates in Pakistan today. (Updated, 6th June 2021).

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
U.S. Dollar USD 154.60 PKR 155.60 PKR
Euro EUR 187.60 PKR 189.60 PKR
British Pound GBP 217.10 PKR 220.10 PKR
UAE Dirham AED 41.75 PKR 42.35 PKR
Saudi Riyal SAR 40.95 PKR 41.55 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 481.50 PKR 484.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar CAD 126.10 PKR 128.10 PKR
Australian Dollar AUD 118.10 PKR 120.60 PKR
Omani Riyal OMR 392.50 PKR 394.50 PKR
Japanese Yen JPY 1.41 PKR 1.44 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 36.50 PKR 36.85 PKR
Qatari Riyal QAR 39.50 PKR 40.10 PKR
Bahrain Dinar BHD 386.50 PKR 388.50 PKR
Thai Bhat THB 4.80 PKR 4.90 PKR
Chinese Yuan CNY 23.50 PKR 23.65 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 16.65 PKR 16.90 PKR
Danish Krone DKK 23.20 PKR 23.50 PKR
New Zealand Dollar NZD 96.25 PKR 96.95 PKR
Singapore Dollar SGD 115.60 PKR 117.60 PKR
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.45 PKR 17.70 PKR
Swedish Krona SEK 17.80 PKR 18.05 PKR
Swiss Franc CHF 159.00 PKR 159.90 PKR
Indian Rupee INR 2.03 PKR 2.10 PKR
Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Rupee Weakens Against Dollar
3 hours ago
Rupee weakens against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee lost 69 paisas against the dollar due to higher...
Honda Cars challenges Customs
4 hours ago
Honda Cars challenges Customs recovery notices worth Rs4.24 billion

KARACHI: Honda Cars challenges Customs recovery notices worth Rs4.24 billion before the...
Prize bond holders
5 hours ago
Prize bond holders redeem around Rs 80 billion

The prize bond holders of Rs25,000 denomination have so far encashed/redeemed around...
SPEL’s Karachi plant
5 hours ago
SPEL’s Karachi plant commences operations

KARACHI: The Karachi-based project of Synthetic Products Enterprises Limited (SPEL’s Karachi plant)...
Dogecoin to PKR
7 hours ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today 1 Dogecoin to PKR on, 7th June 2021

The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE ) cryptocurrency to the Pakistani...
USD TO AED
7 hours ago
USD TO AED: Today 1 Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham, 7th June 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

UK dating apps
5 mins ago
UK: dating apps to features Covid-19 vaccine stickers

In collaboration with the government, dating apps in the United Kingdom have...
Contagious Coronavirus outbreak
26 mins ago
Worldwide contagious Coronavirus outbreak toll at 1000 GMT Monday

The contagious coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 3,731,297 people since it...
Joe Biden
46 mins ago
Joe Biden being pushed to send more Covid-19 medical help to India

After the US President Joe Biden announced that the US will allocate...
Sleep hygiene: 8 strategies to train your brain for better sleep
51 mins ago
Sleep hygiene: 8 strategies to train your brain for better sleep

Sleep is one of the three essential components of living a better,...