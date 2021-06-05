Currency rates in Pakistan – 6th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 6th June 2021, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham in Rupees. All dollar rates according to the open market.
Currency Rates In Pakistan Today
Check today’s list of foreign currency exchange rates in Pakistan today. (Updated, 6th June 2021).
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S. Dollar
|USD
|154.60 PKR
|155.60 PKR
|Euro
|EUR
|187.60 PKR
|189.60 PKR
|British Pound
|GBP
|217.10 PKR
|220.10 PKR
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|41.75 PKR
|42.35 PKR
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|40.95 PKR
|41.55 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50 PKR
|484.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|126.10 PKR
|128.10 PKR
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|118.10 PKR
|120.60 PKR
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50 PKR
|394.50 PKR
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41 PKR
|1.44 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.50 PKR
|36.85 PKR
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50 PKR
|40.10 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.50 PKR
|388.50 PKR
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80 PKR
|4.90 PKR
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|23.50 PKR
|23.65 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.65 PKR
|16.90 PKR
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20 PKR
|23.50 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25 PKR
|96.95 PKR
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|115.60 PKR
|117.60 PKR
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45 PKR
|17.70 PKR
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|17.80 PKR
|18.05 PKR
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.00 PKR
|159.90 PKR
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03 PKR
|2.10 PKR