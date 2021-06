Today 1 Dollar to GBP (Dollar to British Pound) according to the foreign exchange rate for today. Check the latest 1 dollar to British Pound.

Today Dollar To Pound Exchange Rate

Check today’s 1 USD into GBP exchange Rate, 1 USD to GBP Rate (Updated 12th, June 2021).

1 USD = 0.71 GBP

Q: What is the Dollar worth against the Pound? A: Today 1 Dollar is worth 0.71 Pound today.