Dollar to INR: Today 1 Dollar price in Indian Rupee on, 29th June 2021

Muazzam AhmedWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 12:05 pm
Dollar to INR

Today Dollar to INR exchange rate is 74.22 (Last updated on 29th June 2021). Today Dollar Rate as per the Open Exchange market 

See the recent Dollar to INR currency chart as per Pakistan Open Market. Dollar to Indian Rupee– The USD recognized worldwide as an important currency.

Today Dollar to INR Exchange Rate

Here is an updated list of Dollar to INR:

CURRENCY Date USD  INR
Dollar 29th  June 2021 1 74.22

Dollar rates in India (Dollar to INR). BOL News is the one-stop solution for the exchange rate, including open market currency exchange rate, interbank Currency exchange rate, and international Forex rate. Get the latest updates of all foreign currency exchange prices such as; 1 Dollar to INR.

Q: What is the USD worth against the INR?

A: One USD is worth 74.22 INR today

Q: What is 50 Dollar in INR?

A: 50 USD buys 3,711.38 INR at interbank exchange rates.

