Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Dollar to UAE Dirham: Today 1 Dollar price in UAE Dirham, 29th June 2021

Muazzam AhmedWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 11:40 am
Adsense 160 x 600
USD TO AED

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies such as Dollar to AED is a common practice in these countries.

US Dollar Rate In UAE Dirham

Check the updated list of  USD to UAE Dirham Exchange Rates (Updated 29th June 2021)

USD AED
1 USD 3.6660   AED
5 USD 18.33     AED
10 USD 36.66    AED
25 USD 91.649  AED
50 USD 183.29  AED

 

One dollar exchange rate in AED is  3.6660  AED while the exchange rate of 50 USD to UAE Dirham Rate is 183.29 AED.

Today USD TO AED (UAE Dirham) Rate – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure
1 min ago
Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure, promote entrepreneurship: secretary

KARACHI: Pakistan has re-energised its digital transformation journey with the launch of...
SBP
43 mins ago
Around 40% RDA funds invested in Naya Pakistan certificates: SBP

KARACHI: Of the total $1.5 billion funds deposited by overseas Pakistanis through...
Economic recovery
52 mins ago
Pakistan shows significant signs of economic recovery: Outlook

KARACHI: With significant signs of economic recovery, the government would continue to...
FFC to acquire majority stake in Foundation Wind Energy for Rs14.02 billion
55 mins ago
FFC to acquire majority stake in Foundation Wind Energy for Rs14.02 billion

KARACHI: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) will acquire entire shareholding of Fauji Fertilizer...
Pakistan’s fiscal deficit narrows to 4.2% in 10 months: finance ministry
58 mins ago
Pakistan’s fiscal deficit narrows to 4.2% in 10 months: finance ministry

KARACHI: The fiscal deficit narrowed to 4.2 per cent of the GDP...
rupee
1 hour ago
Rupee recovers 48 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee recovered 48 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday, owing...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure
1 min ago
Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure, promote entrepreneurship: secretary

KARACHI: Pakistan has re-energised its digital transformation journey with the launch of...
SBP
43 mins ago
Around 40% RDA funds invested in Naya Pakistan certificates: SBP

KARACHI: Of the total $1.5 billion funds deposited by overseas Pakistanis through...
Economic recovery
52 mins ago
Pakistan shows significant signs of economic recovery: Outlook

KARACHI: With significant signs of economic recovery, the government would continue to...
FFC to acquire majority stake in Foundation Wind Energy for Rs14.02 billion
55 mins ago
FFC to acquire majority stake in Foundation Wind Energy for Rs14.02 billion

KARACHI: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) will acquire entire shareholding of Fauji Fertilizer...