Dubai gold rate today on, 30th June 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in Dubai updated on, (30th June, 2021) 24 Carat is AED 215.00. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 201.75.
Gold Rate In Dubai today 2021
Check the latest list of Gold Price in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 30th, June 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.
|Location
|21 Carat
|24 Carat
|22 Carat
|UAE
|AED 192.50
|AED 215.00
|AED 201.75
Latest Gold Rates in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.