Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 16th June 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

16th Jun, 2021. 06:00 am
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (16th, June 2021) today 24 Carat is AED 227.50. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 213.75.

Gold Rate In Dubai Today (UAE)

Check the latest today’s list of Gold Rates in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 16th, June 2021). These prices are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Location 21 Carat 24 Carat 22 Carat
Dubai AED 204.00 AED 227.50 AED 213.75

Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

