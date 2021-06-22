Double Click 728 x 90
Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 22nd June 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

22nd Jun, 2021. 05:09 pm
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (22nd, June 2021) today 24 Carat is AED 214.75. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 200.75.

Gold Rate in UAE today (UAE)

Check the latest today’s list of Gold Price in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 22nd, June 2021). These prices are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Location 21 Carat 24 Carat 22 Carat
Dubai AED 192.50 AED 214.75 AED 201.75

Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

