Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Equities post slight gain as investors remain cautious

Javed MirzaWeb Editor

24th Jun, 2021. 10:09 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Equities post slight gain as investors remain cautious

KARACHI: The equity market closed in the green zone on Thursday, despite low investors’ sentiment, which was observed on the back of rollover week. In addition, the investors hesitated to take new positions, as they are waiting for the outcome of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting, which is to be announced on Friday.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said the market continued trading in a narrow range; whereby, investors kept booking profit post-budget announcement, especially in the rollover week.

“[The] banking sector stocks inched up, which helped the index prop up; however, selling pressure in technology, refinery, and cement sector stocks kept the upside of the index in check.”

The Pakistan Stock Exchange KSE-100 shares index gained 0.13 per cent, or 61.84 points, to close at 47,962.54 points. The KSE-30 shares index gained 0.2 per cent, or 39.22 points, to close at 19,298.60 points.

As many as 421 scrips were active, of which 207 advanced, 187 declined and 27 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 638.84 million shares, compared with the turnover of 619.11 million shares in the last trading session.

Maaz Mulla at JS Global Capital said the bulls made a comeback, as the market made an intraday high of 217 points; however, profit-taking was witnessed towards the end, as the market closed up 61 points only at 47,962 level.

The shares of Mari Petroleum Limited declined 0.1 per cent to close the trading in the red zone after Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin directed the Privatisation Commission and the Ministry of Petroleum to further examine the issue of divestment of government shares in the Mari Petroleum Limited and come up with a comprehensive proposal during the next Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) meeting.

A rally in the cement stocks was witnessed, where Dewan Cement went up 3.7 per cent, Cherat Cement rose 1.8 per cent, Kohat Cement went up 1 per cent, Lucky Cement went up 0.4 per cent and Flying Cement increased 1.5 per cent to close in the green zone. The steel sector gained on the back of the rumours that the long steel manufacturers raised the prices of rebar by Rs5,000/tonne.
Moving forward, analysts expect volatility in the market due to the rollover week and recommend investors to avail of any downside as an opportunity to buy in the construction and export-oriented sectors.

The companies that reflected the highest gains included Island Textile, up Rs45 to close at Rs2,345/share; and Hinopak Motor, up Rs34.57 to close at Rs495.56/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in WorldCall Telecom with a turnover of 97.54 million shares. The scrip shed 21 paisas to close at Rs3.65/share; followed by Pace Pakistan with a turnover of 35.66 million shares. It gained Re1/share to close at Rs6.85/share. Silk Bank was the third with a turnover of 33.77 million shares. It shed 13 paisas to finish at Rs1.79.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PSX remains lacklustre
2 hours ago
PSX tumbles on MSCI’s reclassification to Frontier Markets

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) tumbled on the last day of...
Govt plans new steps to ensure sustainable, resilient SME sector: Bukhtyar
4 hours ago
Govt plans new steps to ensure sustainable, resilient SME sector: Bukhtyar

KARACHI: Despite several measures, the government firmly believes that much is required...
Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)
4 hours ago
FBR plans to collect Rs9 billion from mobile phones levy

KARACHI: The tax authorities have estimated the revenue collection of Rs9 billion...
rupee
5 hours ago
Rupee gains 6 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee gained 6 paisas against the dollar on Friday, amid...
Current account
5 hours ago
Current account posts $153 million surplus in 11 months

KARACHI: The current account of the country posted a surplus of $153...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
5 hours ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 BTC TO PKR rates on, 25th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin to PKR (BTC to PKR) according to the...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

techno
2 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
11 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
39 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...
Shah Mehmood Qureshi
48 mins ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi slammed Modi’s meeting with Kashmiri leadership, nothing but a ‘drama’

  Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...