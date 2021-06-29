Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Euro to PKR: Today 1 Euro rate in Pakistan Rupees, 29th June 2021

Muazzam AhmedWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 11:08 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Euro to PKR

Karachi: Today’s EURO to PKR exchange rate (Updated, 29th June 2021) in the currency market today.

The buying rate of 1 EURO to PKR is Rs 187.15 and the selling rate of 1 EUR to PKR is Rs 189.15  in the open market on June 29th, 2021.

Euro Rate In Pakistan Today 2021

Check the updated list of Euro to Pakistan Rupee On 29th June 2021.

EURO Rate = 189.15 Pakistani Rupee

Euro Rate In Pakistan Today Open Market

EUR
PKR
1 EUR 189.15         PKR
5 EUR 945.75        PKR
10 EUR 1891.5         PKR
25 EUR 4728.75.     PKR
Euro to PKR (Pakistan Rupees) rates today. BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.
Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure
2 mins ago
Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure, promote entrepreneurship: secretary

KARACHI: Pakistan has re-energised its digital transformation journey with the launch of...
SBP
43 mins ago
Around 40% RDA funds invested in Naya Pakistan certificates: SBP

KARACHI: Of the total $1.5 billion funds deposited by overseas Pakistanis through...
Economic recovery
52 mins ago
Pakistan shows significant signs of economic recovery: Outlook

KARACHI: With significant signs of economic recovery, the government would continue to...
FFC to acquire majority stake in Foundation Wind Energy for Rs14.02 billion
55 mins ago
FFC to acquire majority stake in Foundation Wind Energy for Rs14.02 billion

KARACHI: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) will acquire entire shareholding of Fauji Fertilizer...
Pakistan’s fiscal deficit narrows to 4.2% in 10 months: finance ministry
59 mins ago
Pakistan’s fiscal deficit narrows to 4.2% in 10 months: finance ministry

KARACHI: The fiscal deficit narrowed to 4.2 per cent of the GDP...
rupee
1 hour ago
Rupee recovers 48 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee recovered 48 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday, owing...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure
2 mins ago
Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure, promote entrepreneurship: secretary

KARACHI: Pakistan has re-energised its digital transformation journey with the launch of...
SBP
43 mins ago
Around 40% RDA funds invested in Naya Pakistan certificates: SBP

KARACHI: Of the total $1.5 billion funds deposited by overseas Pakistanis through...
Economic recovery
52 mins ago
Pakistan shows significant signs of economic recovery: Outlook

KARACHI: With significant signs of economic recovery, the government would continue to...
FFC to acquire majority stake in Foundation Wind Energy for Rs14.02 billion
55 mins ago
FFC to acquire majority stake in Foundation Wind Energy for Rs14.02 billion

KARACHI: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) will acquire entire shareholding of Fauji Fertilizer...