FBR notifies rules for e-audit of income tax cases

KARACHI: The tax authorities on Tuesday provided legal cover to the electronic audit of the income tax cases by amending the Income Tax Rules, 2002.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued SRO 835(I)/2021 to make e-audit part of the statute, under which, neither the taxpayers nor their representatives would be required to visit the tax office physically instead they would provide the audit documents through the FBR’s IRIS portal.

“A taxpayer shall produce the record or documents, including books of accounts maintained under [the] Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 through IRIS,” it said.

“A taxpayer shall not be required to appear either personally or through an authorised representative in connection with any proceedings under e-audit before the officer of [the] Inland Revenue,” it added.

The SRO said in case of any explanation required by the taxpayer or officer of the Inland Revenue, the requests for personal hearing, would be made through the IRIS and such hearings would be conducted exclusively through video links from personal computer system or any of the nearest tax facilitation centre situated at the premises of different tax offices.

According to the notification, an audit officer of the revenue board has been authorised to close the audit proceedings if he finds no discrepancy and has no conclusive proof against the taxpayer.

In cases where discrepancy has been identified, the automated system of the FBR, i.e., IRIS would issue show-cause notice to such persons without intervention of the audit officer.