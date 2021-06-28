FBR raids unregistered plastic shoppers making unit

KARACHI: An intelligence wing of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has conducted a raid on a plastic shoppers manufacturing unit in Multan and impounded records for further investigation, a statement said on Monday.

The FBR’s Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue, Multan, conducted the proceedings under Section 38 and 40 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 against an unregistered unit manufacturing plastic shoppers.

The unit was engaged in the manufacturing and making taxable supplies of plastic shoppers involving huge consumption of electricity but was not paying sales tax and had also not obtained sales tax registration, it said.

During the search, a relevant record was impounded, which was under scrutiny. Further investigation, in this regard, is underway, the statement said.

Under the directives of the Directorate General Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue, Islamabad, the Intelligence and Investigation IR Multan would continue such operations in future to detect tax fraud and to increase the number of taxpayers.